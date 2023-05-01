Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 9,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOWL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bowlero has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

NYSE BOWL opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 288.06%. The company had revenue of $273.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 71,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,026,812.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,851,630.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 230,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $3,427,267.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,732.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 71,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,026,812.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,851,630.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586,822 shares of company stock valued at $84,176,907 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,555,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,483,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 441,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

