Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 7,383.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Brunswick by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.5 %

BC opened at $84.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.