Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

NYSE BG opened at $93.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $118.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

