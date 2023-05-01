Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Update

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

About Cabaletta Bio

Shares of CABA opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.53. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

