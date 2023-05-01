Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camber Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Camber Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

Camber Energy stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focus on Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

