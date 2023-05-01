Cambium Networks (CMBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Cambium Networks to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Cambium Networks has set its FY23 guidance at $1.17-1.25 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $15.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $414.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMBM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.