Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Target Price to $13.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

COUR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Coursera Stock Up 18.7 %

NYSE COUR opened at $12.44 on Friday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58.

Insider Activity

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $142.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $374,601.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,468 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Coursera by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,106,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,202,000 after buying an additional 176,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 241,179 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coursera by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,927,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

