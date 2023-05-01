Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 292 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 95,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.