Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

