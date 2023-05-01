CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
