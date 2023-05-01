CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $1,849,000.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $70.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

