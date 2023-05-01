Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 3,062.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 673.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 34.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 52.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Carriage Services by 62.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CSV stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $427.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Carriage Services

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

