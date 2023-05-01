Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Earns Maintains Rating from 888

888 reissued their maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.07.

NYSE CARR opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

