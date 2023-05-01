Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $69.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $91.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

