Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in April

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,412,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 4,009,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,030.5 days.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CWQXF opened at $11.98 on Monday. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWQXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Handelsbanken upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.