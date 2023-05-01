Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $139.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.55.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

