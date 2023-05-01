Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 433,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ceconomy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTAGF opened at 2.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.22. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of 2.16 and a 52 week high of 2.26.
About Ceconomy
