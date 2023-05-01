Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 433,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTAGF opened at 2.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.22. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of 2.16 and a 52 week high of 2.26.

About Ceconomy

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

