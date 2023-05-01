Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

