Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

CLS opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.10.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Celestica by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

