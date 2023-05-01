CFO4Life Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPM opened at $138.24 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $405.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

