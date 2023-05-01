CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CGI were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 96,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,257,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,371,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CGI by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.18%. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

