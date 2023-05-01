Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Up 9.9% in April

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cheetah Mobile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.