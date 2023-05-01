Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Up 10.0% in April

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance
Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $62.08.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.