Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Up 10.0% in April

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

