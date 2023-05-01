City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 512,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIO. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of CIO stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

