Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $807,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,007 shares of company stock valued at $24,475,748 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare Stock Down 21.0 %

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of NET stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

