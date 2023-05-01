CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

