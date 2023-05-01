Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI opened at $11.72 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

