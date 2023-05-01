Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Stake Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 361,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 702.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 308,977 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 173,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $17.87 on Monday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $18.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

About Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

