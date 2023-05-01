Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $43.37 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

