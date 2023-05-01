Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 686.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $49.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $202,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Community Bank System Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.