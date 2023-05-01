Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,636.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 6,255,726 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.99.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.24.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.