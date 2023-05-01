CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Insider Activity

CONMED Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $125.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.68. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $140.21.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -24.62%.

CONMED Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.