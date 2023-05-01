Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 87 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

