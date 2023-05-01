Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Short Interest Update

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 64.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 205,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 80,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 61.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Copa by 21.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Price Performance

Copa stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Copa has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

