Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coty were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 241.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,317,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

