Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC opened at $489.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.88. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $648.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a current ratio of 23.10.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CACC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,231,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

