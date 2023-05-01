Credit Suisse Group Trims Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Target Price to $96.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.57.

OSK opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,433 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Oshkosh by 8.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

