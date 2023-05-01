Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.73 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $11.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.31. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2024 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.28 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $123.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

