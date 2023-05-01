CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAPL opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 406,459 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 172,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,235 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

