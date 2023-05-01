CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance
CAPL opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.
CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.63%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.
