CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 184,485 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 301,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 126.45%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

