Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2023 earnings at $9.80 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFR. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 50.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Stories

