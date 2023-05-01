Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.