Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
