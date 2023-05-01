Cwm LLC Acquires 389 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXG stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,319,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at $48,319,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $59,448.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,928 shares of company stock worth $342,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

