Cwm LLC Acquires 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,201,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NVR by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NVR by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NVR Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,840.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,456.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,934.99. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
