Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 2,842 VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

