Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $69.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $151.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.89 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 3,363.94%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,270 shares of company stock valued at $800,096. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

