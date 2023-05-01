Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,637,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 111,085 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

DB opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

DB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

