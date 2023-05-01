Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 423,905 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

