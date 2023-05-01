Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

