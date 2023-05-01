Cwm LLC Buys 180 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Assurant by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $123.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average of $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $190.72.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

